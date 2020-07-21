Eurosport promises full coverage of World Snooker Championships

Eurosport’s exclusive on-site coverage of the World Snooker gets underway today (21 July) with the channel showing every round including qualifying sessions to fans in more than 50 markets.

With a limited number of spectators permitted, the channel is promising to “ bring fans closer to the action with the best experts and innovative new formats as part of a full digital experience.”

Coverage highlights include analysis and insight to the biggest stories from the World Snooker Championships through snooker podcast The Break, with new episodes hosted by Eurosport’s Rachel Casey available to stream and download throughout the tournament.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will be providing fans with unique short-form video content exclusively for Eurosport with new episodes of Ronnie’s Masterclass giving viewers insider ‘how-to’ tips on how to improve their own games.

Fans will also be expertly guided through every shot of live play with Eurosport’s presenters and commentators featuring former professional players including 1986 world champion Joe Johnson and six-time World Championship finalist Jimmy White.

Jamie Steward, UK Senior Director of Production and Broadcast at Eurosport, said: “The drama of live world-class snooker doesn’t get any bigger than watching the best players go head-to-head under the lights of the Crucible.

“With fewer fans able to attend this year, there’s an even greater responsibility for us to take viewers closer to the action and we’re innovating how we use our experts and different formats to engage fans more deeply than ever before.

“Leveraging our ability to scale coverage to fans across Europe, combined with the best analysis and on-demand digital content, we’re diving deeper into the World Championships than ever before as part of a month of live snooker.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan, five-time World Snooker Championships winner, added: “It’s fantastic that Eurosport can bring top level snooker to fans on a global scale. They set high standards to bring viewers the best possible coverage, and I’m proud to be part of it.”