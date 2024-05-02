Eurosport reveals new docuseries showcasing the Tudor Pro Cycling Team

A nine-part docuseries following the Tudor Pro Cycling Team is heading to Eurosport.com and Eurosport Cycling’s YouTube channel after the Warner Bros. Discovery owned broadcaster struck a deal with Swiss-based watchmaker Tudor.

Eurosport says it’s “harnessed its cycling expertise, storytelling ability and unmatched international reach” to create “an unprecedented inside look” at the team as they prepare to contest their first Grand Tour at the 2024 Giro d’Italia, just two years after forming.

Alongside the series, Eurosport will broadcast a series of cycling-focused Tudor TV spots that will air during coverage of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and La Vuelta a España to expand the awareness of the Tudor brand within cycling and sport.

WBD’s coverage of the Giro d’Italia begins on 4 May where it will be the only broadcaster in Europe to provide live coverage of every minute of every stage on its streaming platforms Max and discovery+, plus coverage on Eurosport 1.

The channel broadcasts more than 1,000 live cycling events each year including every race on the UCI men’s and women’s World Tour, every race from the UCI World Championships, every moment of the Olympic Games plus more track, mountain bike, cyclocross and BMX events than anyone else.