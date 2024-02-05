Eurovision launches new free sports streaming app

A new free sports streaming app produced by the European Broadcasting Union, the body behind the Eurovision Song Contest, is now available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

The EBU currently manages the media rights for 14 sports on behalf of public service media and says its new Eurovision Sport service will offer thousands of hours of content to complement existing coverage provided by organisation’s public service media members.

Amongst the initial raft of competitions to be broadcast on the platform, Eurovision Sport will show every minute of this month’s World Aquatics Championships in Doha (Feb 2-18), the upcoming International Biathlon Union World Championships (Feb 7-18) in Czechia and next month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow (March 1-3).

Eurovision Sport is accessible now via desktop and mobile website, as an app on mobile and tablet devices, and, later in the year, via Connected TVs and selected free ad-supported streaming television channels.

Announcing the launch, Noel Curran, the EBU’s Director General, said: “Eurovision Sport is a game-changer for sports fans across Europe and right around the world.

“We firmly believe that sport should be for all. Our public service media Members already bring many of the world’s leading sporting events to audiences free-to-air and this new digital platform will provide wrap-around coverage, so they never have to miss a moment of their favourite event.

“Currently only a third of sports fans have access to premium sports channels. Through its free streaming, we hope Eurovision Sport will democratise access to live sports coverage and help grow individual sports through visibility and engagement, encouraging greater participation and making sure we are all ‘united by sport’.”

Upcoming events on Eurovision Sport include:



Aquatics

o World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024(280 hours)

o Word Aquatics Diving World Cups (60 hours)

o World Aquatics High Diving World Cups (7.5 hours)

o World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cups (12 hours)

o World Aquatics Open Water World Cups (43 hours)

o World Aquatics Swimming World Cups (45 hours)

o World Aquatics Swimming World Championships (25m) (35 hours)

o European Aquatics Championships Belgrade 2024 (115 hours)



Athletics

o World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 (22 hours)

o World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Antalya 2024 (14.5 hours)

o World Athletics Cross Country Championships Belgrade 2024(4.5 hours)

o World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024 (4 hours)

o World Athletics U20 Championships Lima 2024 (45 hours)

o European Athletics Championships Rome 2024(72 hours)

o European Athletics U18 Championships 2024(40 hours)

o European Athletics Champion Clubs Cross Country Championships 2024 (4 hours)

o European Athletics Cross-Country Championships 2024 (6 hours)



Biathlon

o IBU World Championships (30 hours)

o IBU World Cups + IBU Cups (150 hours)

o IBU Summer World Championships (15 hours)

o IBU Junior World Championships (30 hours)



Canoeing

o ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships 2024 (8.75 hours)



Gymnastics

o FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships (5 hours)

o Artistic Gymnastics European Championships Rimini 2024 (30 hours)

o Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships Budapest 2024 (25 hours)



Sailing

o America’s Cup



Skiing

o Women’s Ski Jumping World Cup (4.5 hours)