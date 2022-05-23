Eurovision: The top performing countries of all-time

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest produced another memorable outcome, with Ukraine sweeping to victory ahead of the United Kingdom to take their third win in the history of the contest.

Despite the win Ukraine still remain a fair way adrift of the top performing countries of all-time in Eurovision. Let’s look at who has starred at the annual musical festival.

Ireland (seven wins)

As highlighted by a recent study by Betway Online Casino, a run of four victories in five years from 1992 to 1996 fired Ireland to the top of the all-time charts at Eurovision.

Johnny Logan (1980 & 1987) is the only performer to have won the competition twice and he also wrote the 1992 winning entry for Linda Martin.

While Ireland currently boast the best all-time record in Eurovision, they have lost the winning formula in recent times.

Their only top 10 result between 2007–22 was Jedward’s eighth place finish in 2011 and they have failed to qualify for the Grand Final for the last two years.

Sweden (six wins)

Sweden’s love affair with Eurovision should have started in 1973, but ABBA’s fabulous Ring Ring only finished third in the country’s qualifying competition.

ABBA set the record straight the following year with Waterloo, laying the foundations for the group to become one of the biggest acts in the world.

Sweden has won Eurovision another five times since then, with their success in 2012 arguably one of the highlights of the 21st century.

Loreen stormed to victory with dance anthem Euphoria, finishing a whopping 113 points ahead of Russia in the final standings.

United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Luxembourg (five wins)

France was one the powerhouses of Eurovision during the early years of the contest, racking up four wins between 1958 and 1969.

Their fifth victory came in 1977 when Marie Myriam swept to victory ahead of the UK’s Lynsey de Paul and Mike Moran.

Luxembourg also racked up five wins between 1961 and 1983, but they have not participated in the event since 1993.

Netherlands became the most recent addition to the group of five-time winners when Duncan Laurence triumphed in Israel in 2019.

The UK is the fourth member of the five-win club despite their last victory coming courtesy of Katrina and the Waves 25 years ago.

The group’s success in Dublin marked a welcome return to form after they had spent most of the 1990s out of the limelight.

The UK’s biggest Eurovision hit was Save Your Kisses for Me by Brotherhood of Man in 1976, which garnered 80.4% of the maximum points available.

Bucks Fizz were another notable UK winner in 1981, with their skirt-ripping dance routine during Save Your Kisses for Me remaining one the most iconic moments in Eurovision history.