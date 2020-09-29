Every Time I Die gets trailer and UK release date

Lightbulb Film Distribution have shared the official poster and trailer for upcoming meta-physical sci-fi thriller, Every Time I Die.



After Sam (Drew Fonteiro “The Last Ship”) is murdered, his consciousness travels through the body of his best friend, Jay (Marc Menchaca “Ozark”), to protect him from his killer.

Commenting on the release, Matthew Kreuzer, Commercial Director at Lightbulb Film Distribution, said: “We are delighted to be bringing this enthralling, science fiction thriller to UK audiences.

“It’s without doubt my favourite independent genre film of the year. For fans of sci-fi, fantasy and horror, there is something for everyone. And it’s the kind of film that demands a second-viewing.”



The film will be released across all major streaming and download platforms from October 26.