Exclusive sports channels from DAZN are heading to Pluto TV

Five new channels featuring football, darts and fight coverage from DAZN are heading to Pluto TV, the free streaming platform owned by Paramount. The channels will offer a mix of live events, highlights shows and on demand content.

Pluto TV is available on Smart TVs from major brands such as LG, Hisense and Samsung, and on a range of streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Roku and Apple TV.

The five channels available through the tie-up are:

DAZN X Pluto TV International Football (Live on Pluto TV in Germany and Austria)

The 24/7 channel airs live games from the best leagues in Spain, Italy, France and from cup tournaments Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Coppa Italia, along with exclusively produced weekly highlight shows from LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and selected cup competitions, also on demand.

DAZN Darts X Pluto TV (Live on Pluto TV in Germany and Austria)

The 24/7 channel offers exclusive live major tournaments, such as the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, and Masters, as well as exclusive on demand content produced for Pluto TV.

DAZN Fights X Pluto TV (Available from August 28 in Germany and Austria)

A 365 days channel, daily from 10pm till 5am, offering exclusive tentpole live events including MMA, boxing and wrestling, including coverage of UFC European fight nights & legendary fights, and live free exclusive events.

DAZN Heldinnen X Pluto TV (Available from August 28 in Germany and Austria)

The 24/7 channel will offer live broadcasts, highlights on women’s sports and disciplines such as UEFA Women Champions League, German first league (Frauen Bundesliga), Ladies Professional Golf Association and Clasico.

Fans will also be able to enjoy features and documentaries exclusively produced for Pluto TV about upcoming tentpole events & their superstars, also available on demand.

DAZN Women Football (Live on Pluto TV in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France and Latin America).

The DAZN Women’s Football Channel on Pluto TV offers round-the-clock coverage of the women’s game, providing viewers with all the live action and more.

The channel airs one match a week from Liga F throughout the 2023/24 season, a free TV exclusive for Pluto TV in Germany and Austria, and features 19 matches from the Uefa Women Champions’ League, including two individual games from the semi-finals and the Final.

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with DAZN and bring such a strong selection of sports content to Pluto TV viewers, including exclusive coverage for Football, Darts and Fights in Germany and Austria.

“This partnership showcases our commitment to providing exceptional content to our audience, making sport, including niche disciplines such as Darts, more accessible to a wider audience.

“We are also happy to offer Pluto TV viewers unparalleled access to some of the most prestigious women’s competitions, empowering them to witness the talent, excitement, and passion of female athletes through two channels dedicated to women sports.”

Pete Parmenter, DAZN EVP Business Development, addedsaid: “This is yet another exciting partnership that underpins DAZN’s strategy of delivering an ever-increasing range of top-quality sports content to fans on a global basis.

“This deal increases accessibility and reach for our rights holders’ content, such as the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and creates even more visibility for DAZN’s best in class coverage, products and services as we continue our journey to being the world’s leading sports and entertainment platform.”