Free League’s Blade Runner RPG to get two new expansions 

Two new major expansions have been announced for Free League Publishing’s award-winning official Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game.

The first expansion, Fiery Angels, will be available for early access and pre-order via the official website later this year for a planned 2023 release, while Replicant Rebellion is slated for release in 2024.

Following the same deluxe format and packaging as the award-winning Case File #01: Electric Dreams, included in the Blade Runner RPG Starter Set, Case File #02: Fiery Angels is a boxed set featuring a new thrilling investigative scenario and a host of in-world handouts, photos, maps and more.



This new investigation starts off with the Blade Runners assigned to question a suspect apprehended while trying to infiltrate the Wallace Corporation Memory Vaults. The case leads the team down a perilous path that explores the boundaries of Replicant technology and its consequences.

The player characters need to contend with an array of physical, mental, and moral challenges.



Although Fiery Angels is a stand-alone adventure, users who have played Case File 01: Electric Dreams will experience a continuation of story elements from that narrative. This new boxed Case File module will include:

A beautifully illustrated and detailed scenario book with locations, characters, events, and leads to follow.

A manila envelope containing around 20 handouts, including a variety of in-world artifacts and Esper photos.

Half a dozen full-color, double-sided maps.

Replicant Rebellion expands the scope of the core game, allowing players to join the ranks of the Replicant underground in the Los Angeles of 2037.

The characters are an independent cell loosely organized under Freysa Sadeghpour’s leadership, and undertake a variety of operations – from helping fugitive Nexus-8 Replicants elude capture to sabotaging installations of the Replicant industry. The illustrated hardback sourcebook will include: