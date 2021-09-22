Free League Publishing to release official Blade Runner tabletop RPG

An official Blade Runner tabletop RPG is to be released next year after Free League Publishing struck a “long-term” licensing partnership with brand owners Alcon Entertainment.

The game will celebrate the first film’s 40th anniversary while drawing inspiration from the full scope of the Blade Runner universe, spanning four decades of world-building across all forms of media.

Set in the year 2037, the Core Rulebook begins the adventure shortly after the Wallace Corporation debuts the new Nexus-9 Replicants on Earth, giving players the choice to play as either human or Replicant Blade Runners.

Tomas Härenstam, Free League co-founder and lead game designer of the firm’s Alien RPG, will fill the same role for Blade Runner, with setting writing by Joe LeFavi and original artwork by the lead Alien RPG artist Martin Grip.

“It is important for us to fully capture the Blade Runner experience and themes from all perspectives – even the city,” said Härenstam.

“One of the most fascinating characterizations in Blade Runner is Los Angeles itself, and we want LA to act and react differently based upon your character, specialties, and agenda.

“Yet regardless of what you are, you’re always a Blade Runner first and foremost – the ultimate outsider who must walk alone in a complex city and system where everyone could be a threat and no choice is without its compromises or consequences.”