Free League’s Blade Runner RPG gets new expansions

Two new expansion packs for Free League’s multiple award-winning Blade Runner roleplaying game are set to launch on May 26th.

Replicant Rebellion

This new campaign expansion places players in the role of members of the Replicant Underground, a decentralized network of rebels operating in the shadows of 2037 Los Angeles.

With Wallace Corp watching the city, Blade Runners closing in, and tensions rising after the return of Replicants, players must navigate a conflict where humans and Replicants can be found on both sides.

Asset Pack & Solo Mode

The Asset Pack for the Blade Runner RPG gives Game Runners maps, handouts, and visual tools for creating their own Case Files, while the included Solo Mode booklet gives players everything they need to walk the streets of 2037 alone without a Game Runner.

Both products are available to pre-order now via the Free League store, with immediate PDF access included.