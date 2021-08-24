Extended version of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders is getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release

A fully restored version of the extended edition of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders is getting a UK cinema release on October 15th followed by a 4K UHD Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, and DVD release on November 8th.

Considered by many to be the first ‘brat pack’ movie, The Outsiders takes place in ’60s Oklahoma and centres on two rival teen gangs: The ‘Greasers’, a class term that refers to the young men on the East Side, the poor side of town, and the ‘Socs’, short for Socials, who are the “West-side rich kids”.

Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell), a tender-hearted and kind teenager’s life is changed forever one night when a scuffle with his friend Johnny (Ralph Macchio) inadvertently leads to the death of a rival gang member, and the boys are forced to go into hiding.

Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with Dallas (Matt Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.

The Complete Novel edition contains new music plus several scenes cut from the theatrical version which were reconstructed from original camera negatives to create what Studiocanal, Warner Bros. and American Zoetrope describe as Coppola’s “definitive version” of S.E. Hinton’s 1967 book.

“The Outsiders The Complete Novel came about after meeting students over the years who repeatedly asked me why certain scenes from S.E. Hinton’s wonderful book were missing from the theatrical version,” Coppola said when discussing the restoration.

“These questions reminded about my inspiration for the film – in 1980, a contingent of 12 to 14-year-old students wrote and asked me to make it. I listened to those young fans back then, and I continue to listen to young people now and believe in their opinions, so this complete film version of the novel is for them.”

“For The Outsiders: The Complete Novel as well as the original theatrical version, we wanted to create and maintain the highest level of visual quality possible for these restorations,” commented James Mockoski, Film Archivist and Restoration Supervisor at American Zoetrope.

“We took the unusual path of locating all the various elements that went into creating the film’s most elaborate visual effects sequences and re-scanned them. Luckily, Mr. Coppola is an archivist at heart and he kept every piece of film he shot, so we were able to unify scenes from the film using the original camera negative as much as possible.”

“It was important to Mr. Coppola to give this release its best quality presentation, and no one has ever seen this film looking as beautiful and pristine as it does now.’

A 5-disc 4K UHD Collector’s Edition will include both versions of the film – The Outsiders The Complete Novel and The Outsiders – plus a host of additional elements including:

Carmine Coppola CD soundtrack

64-page booklet with never-before-seen original content

5 art cards

2 posters created by Tony Stella

‘Stay Gold’ pin badge

Plus:

NEW Restoration Story with Zoetrope Head of Archives and Restorations James Mockoski and Colourist Gregg Garvin

NEW Interview with Cinematographer Stephen Burum

NEW Deleted Scenes

NEW Francis Ford Coppola Introduction

NEW Outsider Looking In – Looking at key scenes of a cult classic with Francis Ford Coppola

NEW Old House New Home featurette

NEW trailer

Audio Commentary with Francis Ford Coppola

Audio Commentary with Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio and Patrick Swayze.

Staying Gold: A look Back at “The Outsiders”

S.E. Hinton on Location in Tulsa

The Casting of “The Outsiders”

NBC’s News Today from 1983 “The Outsiders Started by School Petition”, and

Deleted and Extended Scenes

7 Cast Members (Lowe, Swayze, Howell, Dillon, Macchio, Garret and Lane) read extracts from the novel

Trailer from 1983

