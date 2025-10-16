EE, O2 and VodafoneThree secure extra 5G spectrum in busy areas

Ofcom says the UK’s three main mobile networks, EE, O2 and VodafoneThree, have all secured additional spectrum to help boost 5G connectivity in the busiest places.

The telecoms regulator is holding a multi-stage auction to use 26 GHz and 40 GHz spectrum in 68 “high-density” towns and cities where it’s identified high demand for mobile data.

The ‘mmWave’ spectrum being made available can boost capacity and speeds for existing users while also helping meet future growth in demand for mobile data.

It can also boost services in busy places like train stations, urban areas, and sports and music venues where lots of people want to use their mobile phone at the same time.

EE, O2 and VodafoneThree all took part in the Principal stage of the auction, which involved them bidding for airwaves in ‘lots’ to determine how much of the available spectrum they each secured.

They each won 800 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band and 1 GHz of spectrum in the 40 GHz band for which they’ll each pay £13m.



The auction will now move to the Assignment stage during which the companies can bid for the frequency positions they prefer for the airwaves they have secured in the Principal stage.

The final results of the auction, including the total amounts paid and the specific frequencies secured for each bidder period, will be published once all stages are complete.

David Willis, Ofcom’s Group Director for Spectrum, said: “Today’s results are an important milestone on the path to better, faster 5G.

“The large amount of spectrum we’ve released will help support innovation, open doors to new applications and growth, and can bring noticeable improvements to mobile services in busier places up and down the UK.”