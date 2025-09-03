Ofcom confirms mmWave spectrum auction details

Ofcom says it will open the application process to take part in its upcoming auction of licences to use 26 GHz and 40 GHz spectrum on September 16th, with the principal stage of the auction then due next month.

According to the telecoms regulator, opening up this ‘mmWave’ spectrum will improve mobile services by boosting capacity and speeds in cities and major towns, while also helping meet future growth in demand for mobile data.

It can also boost services in busy places like train stations, busy urban areas, and sports and music venues where lots of people want to use their mobile phone at the same time.

As part of the auction being announced today, Ofcom will be awarding the spectrum in 68 “high-density” towns and cities where its identified high demand for mobile data.

Details of the confirmed bidders and results will be published on its website.