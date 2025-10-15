Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing return date revealed

The BBC has revealed that the next series of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will debut on iPlayer and BBC Two on Sunday October 26th.

The return of the award-winning series promises even more of a personal edge, with each fishing location chosen by its relevance to the duo, following the broad journeys of their lives.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the series, Whitehouse said: “The thrust of this series is that we go to places that we’ve either fished before or resonate with us from our past or mean a lot, and, and so I think there’s maybe an extra level of poignancy to this series, it’s a little bit more heartfelt.”

Mortimer added: “We wanted to be free to pick the places we’ve always wanted to go and places which, sort of, personally meant something to us.

“So, it’s just a slightly different approach, you know, rather than just focusing on species of fish.”

Watch the new series of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on iPlayer and BBC Two from 9pm on Sunday 26 October and add to your Watchlist now