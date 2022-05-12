Extreme E documentary to air on Prime Video this summer

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA – APRIL 03: Kyle Leduc (USA), Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing talking to pit crew during the Desert X-Prix at AlUla on April 03, 2021 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)

Prime Video subscribers in the UK and Ireland will be able to enjoy a new five-part documentary showcasing the inaugural season of the pioneering Extreme E racing series.

Produced by NEO Studios, a division of Eleven Sports, the five-part Race for the Planet promises to give audiences a comprehensive look at Extreme E’s 2021 season and the climate change story that underpinned it.

Audiences will see the 2021 season unfold through the eyes of the drivers, teams and support staff.

As well as capturing the drama of race days – from spectacular off road action, to blistering crashes – the show will tell the stories of its stars, and the organizers who made it happen in the face of the pandemic. The series also sheds light on the consequences of climate change in each race location.

The teams were founded by motorsport legends Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Chip Ganassi and Michael Andretti.

Racers included nine-time World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb, two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr, the Hansen brothers and double W Series winner Jamie Chadwick.

There were five races in total across 2021, taking the drivers from the Saudi Arabian desert in April to Dorset in the UK in December.

Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios CEO and Race for the Planet Executive Producer, said: “The idea behind Extreme E is so bold and exciting, and it’s been a privilege to create the ultimate account of the competition’s first campaign.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Prime Video to get the show to audiences this summer.”

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer for Extreme E, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce our new documentary ‘Race for the Planet’, highlighting the untold stories behind the scenes of Extreme E on and off the track, taking audiences along with us as we race in the most remote locations of the planet.

“We have captured what it is like to race and breathe Extreme E. We break down the barriers, bring authenticity to displaying the ups and down of motorsport, the challenges and essentially, how gladiatorial Extreme E is. Listening into the intimate thoughts of some of the best drivers in motorsport makes this documentary even more exciting and entertaining.

“Working with Prime Video was the perfect way to release this original documentary to showcase Extreme E as pioneers and a sport for purpose Championship. Not only will ‘Race for the Planet’ bring our fans and viewers into the heart of our racing and legacy projects, but this documentary will also attract a new audience to Extreme E.”