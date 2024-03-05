Extreme E extends broadcast deal with Warner Bros. Discovery

Photo by Alastair Staley / LAT Images. Copyright: Extreme E

Electric off-road series Extreme E has confirmed a new multi-year extension to its broadcast deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) which will see the contest carried live and on-demand on Eurosport, Max and discovery+ in over 50 territories.

Viewers will be able to enjoy live race action, highlights shows and on-demand access, all delivered in local languages.



The pioneering electric series features ten races in the most challenging and remote locations, all of which have been negatively impacted by climate change and human influences. Extreme E aims to raise awareness of these issues through world-class, sustainable motorsport action that inspires viewers to consider their own environments impact.



Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with one of the world’s most recognised sports broadcasters, Eurosport. Their global reach has allowed us to highlight key climate issues at our race locations alongside the exciting racing action.



“This new multi-year deal will cement our ability to showcase our unique gender-equal talented driver line-ups within our teams, as well as green technology and our sustainability efforts to an engaged audience.

“As we sit in Eurosport’s sustainable motorsport portfolio, we can also continue the effort in promoting green mobility, which is the future.”



Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, added: “We’re pleased to renew our long-term partnership with Extreme E to further strengthen our varied multi-market motorsport offer which continues to connect millions of fans with the most exhilarating two and four-wheeled racing series.



“The depth and breadth of our channels and platforms in Europe makes us the perfect broadcast partner. In addition, by capitalising on our storytelling ability, we will accelerate our mission to shine a light on environmental issues and drive our joint undertaking with Extreme E to demonstrate the power of sport in inspiring a sustainable future.”



Season 4 Calendar:

Saudi Arabia – 17-18 February 2024

Europe, TBD – 13-14 July 2024

Sardinia, Italy- 14-15 September 2024

Sardinia, Italy – 21-22 September 2024

USA – 23-24 November 2024