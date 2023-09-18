Extreme E to remain on ITV following multi-year extension to broadcast deal

ITV and Extreme E have announced a multi-year extension to their broadcast partnership in a move which guarantees live, free-to-air racing action on ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX as well as via catch-up on ITVX.

The broadcaster has been a partner of Extreme E since the series’ inception in 2021,and become the exclusive UK terrestrial home of live coverage in 2022.

Ali Russell, Managing Director at Extreme E, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have extended our broadcast partnership with ITV. There is great passion for motorsport in the UK and I am thrilled that we will continue to work with ITV.

“This gives us the platform to showcase our pioneering, gender equal championship – a world-first for motorsport – to a wide, engaged audience, and also raise awareness of the climate crisis and the need for sustainable solutions to climate change.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “It is great to continue our longstanding, successful partnership with Extreme E.

“Both ITV and Extreme E share the same commitment to driving awareness of the effects of climate change and promoting positive action. We are also proud to be able to provide a platform for the world’s first gender-equal motorsport.

“We look forward to working alongside Extreme E to showcase even more exciting racing to an ever-growing fanbase from Season 4 and beyond.”