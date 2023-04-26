Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton star in new The Flash trailer 

The Flash has a new UK trailer and poster ahead of its June 15th cinema release. The film sees Ezra Miller reprise the role of Barry Allen / The Flash opposite Michael Keaton who returns as Batman 30 years after last playing the role.

They’re joined by Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue.

The plot sees Barry use his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past, but his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future and Barry finds himself trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned and there are no Super Heroes to turn to, unless he can coax a very different Batman out of retirement.

To save the world he’s in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?