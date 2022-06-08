F1 Manager 2022 is heading to consoles and PC in August

F1 Manager 2022 will launch on August 30 across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The officially licensed management simulation from Frontier Developments puts players into the role of Team Principal, one of the highest-pressure roles in motorsport, as they seek to lead their chosen team to glory in the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship and beyond.

From the paddock to the podium, players will need to manage decisions on and off the track to ensure their success, all while balancing the books and satisfying both the board and the all-important team sponsors.

From scouting and investing in both driving talent and best-in-class staff, such as Race Engineers and the Head of Aerodynamics, to developing and assessing new car components, players will need to keep their finger on the pulse to ensure they stay ahead of the competition.

Players looking to get ahead of the grid will be able to pre-order the game digitally and enjoy five days early access from August 25th. The game will also be available in physical format.