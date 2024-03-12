F1 Manager 2024 confirmed for summer PC and console release

F1 Manager 2024, the latest entry in Frontier Developments’ officially licensed Formula 1 management series, will launch digitally across PC, PlayStation and Xbox this summer.

Players can choose between forging their own path during the 2024 season in a new Create A Team mode or leading an official Formula 1 Team in Career mode.

They’ll also be able to relive and redefine the action in the returning Race Replay mode, where they will be challenged to deliver improvements on real race results.

Players will be able to direct every thrilling moment from new strategic perspectives, immersing themselves in the action from on-board cameras or assessing their next decision from above.

Issuing commands to their drivers via their voiced race engineers, gamers will weigh up crucial strategy calls and overtaking opportunities as they seek success.

F1 Manager 2024 will launch in summer 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for a suggested retail price of £29.99/$34.99/€34.99.