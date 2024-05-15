F1 Manager 2024 gets confirmed release date and new gameplay trailer

F1 Manager 2024, the latest entry in Frontier Developments’ officially licensed Formula 1 management series, now has a confirmed release date of July 23rd.

Heading to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a suggested retail price of £29.99, the game allows players to choose between forging their own path during the 2024 season in a new Create A Team mode or leading an official Formula 1 Team in Career mode.

Players will be able to direct every thrilling moment from new strategic perspectives, immersing themselves in the action from on-board cameras or assessing their next decision from above. Issuing commands to their drivers via their voiced race engineers, they’ll need to weigh up crucial strategy calls and overtaking opportunities as they seek success.

They can also choose to watch the action unfold from a range of immersive camera angles; feeling the rush of acceleration with Visor-cam, directing the race from trackside and onboard cameras or even taking to the skies with the debut of the strategic Heli-cam view.