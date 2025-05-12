Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star in new trailer for Apple’s F1 movie

Photo by Scott Garfield Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Apple Original Films. © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris star in this latest trailer for F1, the upcoming film from Apple which comes to cinemas and IMAX on June 25th ahead of its arrival on Apple TV+.

Also starring Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, the film was filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends with the collaboration of Formula 1, the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.

Synopsis:

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career.

Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace.

But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

F1 was directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

It comes to UK cinemas on 25th June via Warner Bros. Pictures.