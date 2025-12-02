Samsung unveils its first trifold mobile device

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z TriFold – a new phone which unfolds on two hinges to offer a 10-inch display.

Measuring 3.9 mm at its thinnest point, the phone features the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a 200 MP camera, a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery – described as the “biggest battery” Samsung has offered in a foldable phone – and 45 W super-fast charging.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in Korea from December 12th followed by other markets including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the US.

“Samsung’s relentless pursuit of new possibilities continues to shape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

“Through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the mobile industry’s longest-standing challenges — delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance and productivity all in one device.

“Galaxy Z TriFold now expands the boundaries of what’s possible for mobile work, creativity and connection.”­­