Apple’s F1 The Movie hits the UK’s best selling film chart

Apple’s box office hit F1 The Movie has entered the UK’s chart of top selling films in second place where it sits behind Wicked. 

Set to stream on the iPhone maker’s Apple TV service from December 12th, F1 The Movie was one of the summer’s biggest cinema hits with a global box office take of $629 million.

Starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem the movie’s intense race sequences, an immersive, behind-the-scenes look at Formula 1, is proving a fast favourite with audiences.

In third place is Jurassic World – Rebirth ahead of Nobody 2, Superman rises to 5th place, while The Grinch is at Number 6 ahead of Paramount’s The Naked Gun. 

Debuting at Number 8 is One Battle After Another while Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale holds at Number 9 and Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning rounds off the Top Ten.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 19th November 2025

Last WeekThis WeekTitleLabel
11WICKEDUNIVERSAL PICTURES
NEW2F1 THE MOVIEWARNER HOME VIDEO
33JURASSIC WORLD – REBIRTHUNIVERSAL PICTURES
44NOBODY 2UNIVERSAL PICTURES
25SUPERMAN (2025)WARNER HOME VIDEO
106THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)UNIVERSAL PICTURES
RE7THE NAKED GUN (2025)PARAMOUNT
NEW8ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHERWARNER HOME VIDEO
69DOWNTON ABBEY – THE GRAND FINALEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
710MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONINGPARAMOUNT
