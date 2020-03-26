FA to stream classic England v Italy and Denmark matches

The FA is to stream classic England matches against Italy and Denmark to coincide with the games which would have been played against the same teams this month.

This will start tomorrow night (Friday 27 March) at 8pm with a re-run of England’s Le Tournoi encounter with Italy in 1997.

Le Tournoi was a four-team tournament held in France as a warm-up for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions ultimately went on to claim the crown ahead of Brazil, France and Italy.

Then at 8pm on Tuesday 31 March, there will be a replay of England’s international against Denmark at Wembley from 1994.

This was Terry Venables’ first game in charge of the Three Lions and therefore the start of their journey to a memorable UEFA EURO 96.

Both games will be shown across England’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels.