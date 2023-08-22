‘Faithful recreation’ of classic Atari 2600 console goes on sale this November 

A “faithful recreation” of the classic Atari 2600 games console will be available worldwide on 17th November following a deal between games developer Plaion and Atari.

Plaion says the Atari 2600+ has been created using modern technology to authentically replicate the original 4-switch Atari 2600 Video Game System.

It will launch with a 10 Games in 1 Cartridge featuring iconic titles such as Adventure, Combat, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, Realsports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball, and Yars’ Revenge.

It’s also compatible with original generation cartridges and comes with the CX40+ Joystick Controller, recreated with the same size and layout as the original 2600 Joystick Controller for an added touch of nostalgia.

Atari Chairman and CEO, Wade Rosen said: “Preserving classic games is a priority for Atari, and the release of the Atari 2600+ will make the hundreds of Atari 2600 and 7800 games that have been released over the last 50 years universally accessible.

“Plaion’s approach to a quality recreation of iconic Atari hardware made them the perfect partner to bring the Atari 2600+ to market.”

Ben Jones, Commercial Director of Retro at Plaion, added: “We’re excited to be working with Atari to bring back the Atari 2600 and help meet the growing consumer demand for retro hardware.

“For gamers who remember the thrill of playing arcade games at home for the very first time, the Atari 2600+ will take you right back. For everyone else, the offer is one of timeless fun and the chance to experience a golden age of video games in a way that could only come from Atari.”

