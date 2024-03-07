Fallout – Prime Video releases first official trailer 

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul. Image courtesy of Prime Video. © Amazon Content Services LLC

Amazon’s Prime Video has revealed the trailer for Fallout, its upcoming post-apocalyptic series based on the popular video game franchise.

The trailer sees vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) struggle to adapt to the twisted and dangerous world of the irradiated wasteland, and offers the first glimpse of Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey).

Fallout debuts as an 8-episode boxset on April 11th and will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The cast includes Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Prime Video is available both as a standalone subscription and as part of the wider Prime subscription. Both options now include adverts which play before and during shows, unless customers pay a further £2.99 per month to remove them.