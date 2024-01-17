Farscape joins ITVX’s sci-fi collection next month 

The complete boxset of classic sci-fi hit Farscape will be available to stream on ITVX from February 1st.

Hailing from The Jim Henson Company and Executive Producer Brian Henson, the series stars Ben Browder as Earth astronaut John Crichton who finds himself unexpectedly catapulted to a distant part of the galaxy and thrust into the middle of a deadly battle.

The series is the latest addition to the streaming service’s sci-fi collection which also includes Heroes, Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles, Gerry Anderson’s Terrahawks and Space: 1999.

The service’s optional Premium tier unlocks even more sci-fi series, including the complete classic run of Doctor Who, spin-offs Class and Torchwood, plus Blake’s 7, Quatermass, and the remastered version of Space Precinct.