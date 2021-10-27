Fast & Furious 9 retains lead in this week’s Official Film Chart

Fast & Furious 9 has held on to the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart despite strong competition from animated sequel The Croods: A New Age, which lifts six places to a new peak at Number 2 following its own release on disc.
Jungle Cruise (3) and Free Guy (4) drop one place each, while Venom (5) climbs one and The Forever Purge climbs eight places to Number 6, entering the Top 10 for the first time following its release on disc.
Next up, Black Widow lands at Number 7, M Night Shyamalan’s Old bows at Number 8, and Space Jam: A New Legacy holds on at Number 9. Finally, this week’s highest new entry at Number 10 is Injustice, a new animated DC comics film based on an alternate earth.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th October 2021
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|FAST & FURIOUS 9
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|8
|2
|THE CROODS – A NEW AGE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|2
|3
|JUNGLE CRUISE
|WALT DISNEY
|3
|4
|FREE GUY
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|6
|5
|VENOM
|SONY PICTURES HE
|14
|6
|THE FOREVER PURGE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|5
|7
|BLACK WIDOW
|MARVEL FILMS
|7
|8
|OLD
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|9
|9
|SPACE JAM – A NEW LEGACY
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|NEW
|10
|INJUSTICE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO