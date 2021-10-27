Fast & Furious 9 retains lead in this week’s Official Film Chart

(from left) Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Dom (Vin Diesel) in F9, directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 has held on to the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart despite strong competition from animated sequel The Croods: A New Age, which lifts six places to a new peak at Number 2 following its own release on disc.

Jungle Cruise (3) and Free Guy (4) drop one place each, while Venom (5) climbs one and The Forever Purge climbs eight places to Number 6, entering the Top 10 for the first time following its release on disc.

Next up, Black Widow lands at Number 7, M Night Shyamalan’s Old bows at Number 8, and Space Jam: A New Legacy holds on at Number 9. Finally, this week’s highest new entry at Number 10 is Injustice, a new animated DC comics film based on an alternate earth.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 27th October 2021