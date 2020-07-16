Fast & Furious Crossroads gets new single player gameplay video

A new gameplay video showcasing the single player story mode of Fast & Furious Crossroads has been released by Bandai Namco, Entertainment Europe, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, and Slightly Mad Studios.

Packed with gadgets, death defying heists and iconic vehicles, the game will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 7, 2020.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Fast & Furious Crossroads puts players in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprise their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona and Morocco.

Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

*Affiliate Link