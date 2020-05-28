Fast & Furious Crossroads – watch the new single player gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, and Slightly Mad Studios have revealed the first gameplay showcasing the single player story mode of Fast & Furious Crossroads.

The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona and Morocco.

Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Fast & Furious Crossroads puts players in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Packed with gadgets, death defying heists and iconic vehicles, Fast & Furious Crossroads will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 7, 2020.