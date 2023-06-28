Fast X overtakes John Wick to top this week’s Official Film Chart

L to R: Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in FAST X, directed by Louis Leterrier. © 2023 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

John Wick has dropped to second place in the UK’s Official Film Chart, which tracks the Blu-ray, DVD and digital sales of films, having been overtaken by Fast X.

Securing its position solely on digital sales, the latest instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise sees Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. The all-star cast also includes Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham & Jason Momoa.

Elsewhere The Super Mario Bros. Movie holds tight at Number 3, enjoying a fifth week in the Top 5 on digital sales only, while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse drops to Number 4.

Completing the Top 5, is Russell Crowe’s The Pope’s Exorcist, which debuts at Number 5. 65 rebounds one place to Number 6, followed closely by Shazam! Fury of the Gods which drops here to Number 7.

Jurassic World: Dominion roars back into the Top 10, rising 17 places to Number 8. Rounding out the Top 10 are chart regulars; Top Gun: Maverick (9), down three, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (10) which leaps seven.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 (28th June 2023)