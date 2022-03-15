Fear the Walking Dead – Madison returns in Season 7b trailer

AMC has released the trailer for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 which will premiere in the UK simultaneously with the US broadcast on Monday 18th April at 02:00 GMT before being repeated later that evening at 21:00 GMT.

This half of the season sees the much-requested, long anticipated return of the show’s original star, Kim Dickens who reprises her role as Madison Clark.

Synopsis:

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life.

The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

In the UK, the AMC channel is exclusive to BT TV subscribers.