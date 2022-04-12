Fear the Walking Dead returns to UK screens next week

Fear the Walking Dead fans only have a few days left before the much anticipated return of Kim Dickens as Madison Clark who was seemingly killed off in a fiery showdown with a pack of walkers during the show’s fourth season.

Many fans have long lamented the departure of the show’s original leading character while Dickens has previously said the decision to write Madison out came as “a shock and a huge disappointment”. Her return was confirmed last December and a trailer released last month gave fans their first glimpse of Madison back in action.

Commenting on Dickens and Madison’s return, Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, said: “If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens’ face would be on it.

“Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence. Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back.”

The second half of season 7 airs Monday 18th April, with UK viewers able to watch simultaneously with the US broadcast at 02:00 GMT on the AMC channel which is available exclusively on BT TV. A repeat will then be aired at 21:00 GMT.

Synopsis:

Months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life.

The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions.

Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.