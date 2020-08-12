Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 – AMC releases new photos

Behind the scenes: Lennie James as Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

AMC has released new images from the upcoming sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements.

Morgan’s (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them.

Colby Minifie as Virginia, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them.

Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Fear The Walking Dead season six premieres Monday 12th October on AMC, exclusively available from BT TV.