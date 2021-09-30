Fear the Walking Dead season 7 debuts in October

October sees the return of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC, the US drama and movie channel available exclusively to BT TV customers.

Season 7A gets its premiere on Monday 18th October and continues Mondays until 6th December.

Synopsis:

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like.

And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of.

Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves – even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC is available on BT TV, channel number 332, and is also available in HD on channel 381.