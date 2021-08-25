Fear the Walking Dead season seven gets teaser trailer

Photo Credit: Lauren “Lo” Smith/AMC

AMC has released a teaser for Fear the Walking Dead season seven, which premieres on Monday 18th October simultaneously with the US broadcast at 02:00 BST on AMC, exclusively to BT TV customers.

The episode will be repeated later that evening at 21:00 BST.



Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like.

And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face.

The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves – even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC is available on BT TV, channel number 332, and is also available in HD on channel 381.