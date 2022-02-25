Feature-length Death in Paradise special to air this Christmas

Image: BBC / Red Planet /Denis Guyenon

Death in Paradise has been given a second Christmas special after last year’s gained a total audience of over 8.8 million, making it the third most watched show of the festive period.

Both the feature-length Christmas episode and series 12 go into production this spring with cast members Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder all confirmed to return.

Guest cast for the regular series and special will be announced later this year.

Executive Producer Tim Key: “We were overwhelmed with the fantastic response to our first Christmas special and delighted that we’ve been asked to take the viewers back to Saint Marie this Christmas.

“We can promise something very different this year, but still with all the Death in Paradise fun, sparkle and intrigue that the viewers will expect.”