Feature length documentary Sparkling: The Story of Champagne is coming to BritBox UK

BritBox has acquired feature length documentary Sparkling: The Story of Champagne and will be offering it to UK customers from July 29th July.

The documentary is described as “a love letter to champagne” and features a host of big names from the champagne world as well as exclusive access to the Queen’s vineyard at Windsor.

It examines the controversial theory that the English actually ‘discovered champagne’ decades before Dom Perignon exclaimed “I can taste the stars.”

It also looks at the impact of climate change in the champagne region which is is gradually becoming too hot, leading to the likes of Pommery and Taittinger planting vineyards in the south of England.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Stephen Fry and the A-list from the world of champagne – Taittinger President Vitalie Taittinger, Bollinger Chairman Etienne Bizot, Dom Perignon wine-maker Vincent Chaperon, Jean-Baptiste Lecaillon, Sir Nicholas Soames, the grand-son of Winston Churchill (who famous drank thousands of Imperial Pint sized bottles of Pol Roger in his lifetime), the best-selling authors, Oz Clarke, Don & Petie Kladstrup, and the Queen’s winemaker, Tony Laithwaite.