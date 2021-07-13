Feel-good drama From The Vine set for cinema release

Parkland Entertainment has confirmed that feel-good drama From The Vine, will be heading to UK Cinemas on 10th September with a Digital Download release following three days later.

Directed by Sean Cisterna, the film stars Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix / Midnight Run) alongside Wendy Crewson (Air Force One / SixthDay), Marco Leonardi (Once Upon A Time In Mexico) and Paula Brancati.

The film sees businessman Mark Gentile return to the tiny village of Acerenza where he finds the vineyard he grew up on in a state of disrepair. Mark gets an idea to bring the overgrown property back to life and start producing wine again in partnership with the villagers.

Commenting on the release, Tom Stewart, Acquisitions Director at Parkland Entertainment commented; “We’re delighted to bring this charming feel-good film to our audience.”