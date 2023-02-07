Fernbus Coach Simulator is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this month

Publisher Aerosoft and developers TML Studios and Zero Games Studio have announced that Fernbus Coach Simulator is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on 28th February.
Already available for PC, the game allows players to realistically experience the world of large coach drivers as they travel from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and beyond.
From planning the routes with various international stops, to driving long through the night, players will be able to visit more than 100 famous destinations across Europe, during every season of the year, with tires deep in snow or tarmac blessed by sunshine.
Driving is done in the true-to-the-original cockpit of one of the five currently available coaches, all in FlixBus’ famous green livery.
Features:
- Original MAN Lion’s Coach 2nd Gen, MAN Lion’s Coach C 2nd Gen, MAN Lion Intercity, Neoplan Skyliner, BB40.
- Over 50,000 km of motorway and rural road network in over 100 European cities
- Dynamic weather with seasons and night driving
- Bus driver can leave the bus
- Animated passengers, check-in and ticket sales at the driver’s desk and true-to-life announcements
- Traffic jams, accidents and road works
- Free ride mode
- Including map DLCs for an extensive European experience: Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, France, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium.