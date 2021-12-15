Festive updates announced for Mortal Kombat Mobile and Injustice 2 Mobile

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios are celebrating the holiday season with content updates and in-game gifts for Mortal Kombat Mobile and Injustice 2 Mobile.

Updates for Mortal Kombat Mobile include:

Dark Queen’s Tower (Available Now)

Available now for a limited time, the new Dark Queen’s Tower takes place in the past during the Edenian war, when Outworld invaded Edenia. There’s no time to choose sides, and players must fight off both Edenians and Outworlders to survive. Kombatants will earn new Dark Queen’s Tower Equipment cards along the way, and those who reach the top will receive a guaranteed Diamond Character with a chance at MK11 Rain.

Brutalities (Available Now)

Diamond variants of Mileena and Jax have now received their mobile Brutalities. Crush your enemy’s skull with Mileena’s Tele-Splat finisher and blast your foes into the air with Jax’s bazooka to watch them explode. Players can unlock these battle-ending moves and Brutality Equipment sets through the Dark Queen’s Tower.

Hanzo’s Holiday Advent Calendar (Dec. 14-25)

As a special holiday treat, players can login daily to receive free mystery gifts in-game, with each one being better than the last.

Quality of Life Improvements (Available Now)

Players will now be able to improve their kollection faster by using sliders to upgrade Characters and Special Attacks for several levels at once. Additionally, players can choose to display their Characters’ health status as either Health Points or a percentage of Max Health. The Health bar will also be highlighted when a Brutality can be performed.

Updates to Injustice 2 Mobile include:

Solo Raid Event: On Ice! (Coming Soon)

Mr. Freeze is gathering some old acquaintances and awakening his army from cryostasis to steal resources to cure his beloved wife, Nora. His reckless plan will put many lives at risk, and players must save Gotham before he freezes the city and everyone in it. Those who complete the event will have a chance to earn a 3-Star Mr. Freeze as a completion reward.

Cryo Artifacts (Coming Soon)

The new Cryo Artifacts will help players take down Mr. Freeze and his team of Cryo Bosses during the On Ice Event. Players will become immune to Freeze when wearing the new Polar Slippers and can also have a chance to apply Snowstorm when equipping the new Freeze Grenade.



Holiday Gifts (Coming Soon)

Mr. Freeze’s Holiday Redemption Calendar is filled with an assortment of surprises. Fans can login to redeem a free player gift every 24 hours for ten days straight.