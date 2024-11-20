FIFA+ FAST channel comes to Titan OS Smart TVs

European owners of Philips smart TVs powered by Titan OS can now watch a selection of live football matches, full match replays, documentaries and original series via the FIFA+ FAST channel.

The channel joins the platform’s line-up of sports-related channels which also includes TRACE Sport Stars, Padel Time TV, WeDo Sports, World of Freesports, MTRSPT1, UNBEATEN SPORTS CHANNEL, Fuel TV and the Sailing Channel.

All of the channels are easily accessible direct from the programme guide alongside regular broadcast channels.

In addition to Philips TVs, the FIFA+ channel will soon also be available on selected Sony Android TVs which have channels supplied by Titan OS, plus JVC and other brands.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: “We are excited to add FIFA+ to our line-up and offer football fans across Europe a premium TV experience.

“Sports continues to thrive and grow as a highly sought-after genre in the FAST space and FIFA+ brings great potential to deepen viewer engagement and offer brands a unique opportunity to connect with a passionate and dedicated audience”.