All3Media brings three new FAST channels to Titan OS TVs

All3Media, the global independent TV and film production, digital and distribution group, is launching three streamed (FAST) channels on TVs powered by Titan OS for viewers in the UK, the Netherlands, and the Nordics.

The channels, Great British Menu, Homes Under the Hammer, and So… Real, will be available through the TV’s programme guide alongside broadcast channels as part of Titan’s growing line-up of streamed channels.

The lineup is currently accessible on Philips smart TVs powered by its operating system and on selected Sony’s Android TVs, where it offers a curated selection of high-quality channels.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: “We’re excited to bring beloved shows like ‘Great British Menu’ and ‘Homes Under the Hammer’ as dedicated channels, alongside ‘So…Real’, which offers the best of Reality TV and Documentaries, to European audiences.

“By having channels centered entirely on a single show, we give fans seamless, easy access to the content they love.

“It’s all about enhancing the viewing experience and making it easier for audiences to immerse themselves in their favorite programming”.

All3Media’s Amanda Stevens commented, “We’re thrilled to the expand the reach of our FAST channels with Titan OS, bringing our key brand single IP channels like the iconic cookery competition Great British Menu, the beloved home renovation series Homes Under the Hammer, plus a mixture of top reality shows like Tattoo Fixers throughSo..Real”.