Paramount+ UK launches 4K Premium plan with half-price offer

The new Paramount+ 4K Premium plan is now available in the UK and Ireland and to mark the launch, the streaming service is running a special introductory offer.

Normally costing £10.99 / €11.99 per month, the plan lets viewers watch in Ultra High Definition with HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on selected titles, plus stream on up to four devices concurrently and download content to watch offline.

From today it’s available for £5.49 pm for 3 months in the UK and €5,99pm for 3 months in Ireland.

From Friday November 22nd the streaming service is also running a deal on its Standard plan at £3.99pm for 3 months in the UK and €4,49pm for 3 months in Ireland.

Both deals run until December 2nd. Plans auto-renew until cancelled and revert to the regular price after the 3 month offer period.

Current and upcoming programming highlights include the second season of military thriller Lioness starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña; UK murder mystery Curfew; The Agency produced by George Clooney and starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere; plus Landman, the latest offering from Taylor Sheridan.

Apps for Paramount+ are available on smart TVs from major brands including Samsung, LG and Hisense, plus streaming devices from Roku, Apple and Amazon and Xbox consoles.

