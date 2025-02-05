Zee One launches on Titan OS TVs in 13 markets

Bollywood channel Zee One is coming to Philips Smart TVs powered by the Titan OS.

The channel, which is delivered to viewers via broadband and will be integrated into the TV’s Electronic Programme Guide (EPG), is launching localised feeds in English, German and French for 13 European territories:

Zee One UK: Available in the UK, Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland

Zee One GERMAN: Accessible in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Zee One FRANCE: Broadcast in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, commented: “We are thrilled to bring the vibrant world of Bollywood to new audiences across Europe.

“Zee One joins our robust lineup of premium channels, further diversifying our portfolio to feature content for all tastes and preferences.”

Zee Entertainment’s Parul Goel said: “Launching Zee One on Titan OS, making it available to audiences on Philips and Sony’s Android TVs in Europe marks a significant milestone for us.

“We are excited to bring our diverse and engaging content to a wider audience, enriching their viewing experience with high-quality programming.”