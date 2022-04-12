FIFA launches free streaming service, FIFA+

FIFA has launched a free streaming service which will bring fans live domestic league games from around the globe, match stats, and premium original content.

In a statement the body revealed that over 29,000 men’s matches and over 11,000 women’s matches will be streamed on FIFA+ in 2022, while its original programmes will feature major names such as Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronaldo Nazário, and Lucy Bronze.

From launch, the service is available across all web and mobile devices, with apps for connected devices promised “soon”.

“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratisation of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

Live Matches

By the end of 2022, FIFA+ will be streaming the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year from 100 Member Associations across all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches.

FIFA+ Archive

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FIFA+ will be home to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever recorded on camera, totalling more than 2,000 hours of archive content.

For the first time ever, this entire archive will be available to fans. Fans will have the ability to watch full-match replays, highlights, goals and magical moments all in one place. The FIFA+ Archive will launch with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s, with many more to come throughout the year.

Match Centre, News and Gaming

The Match Centre will allow football fans to immerse themselves in rich football data across 400 men’s competitions and 65 women’s competitions.