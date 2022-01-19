FIFA Mobile gets slew of new features

EA has released a major update for FIFA Mobile which brings a host of gameplay, visual, and audio enhancements to the title.

Among the enhancements are the ability to switch between four camera angles in real-time during a match, new camera options for goal kicks, free kicks, corners and penalties, new stadiums, time of day options and live audio commentary from legendary commentators from around the world.

“This major update to FIFA Mobile has been years in the making,” said Jace Yang, General Manager of EA China.

“We’ve been listening to feedback from players around the world which have informed new features and enhancements to the gameplay experience, helping us to create one of the most immersive and authentic football experiences yet on mobile devices.”

