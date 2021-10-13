Fifth Gear goes all-electric for latest series

Fifth Gear is being relaunched as Fifth Gear Recharged and will become the world’s first electric car magazine show when it returns for its 29th series on November 25th on discovery+, before moving to Quest on December 2nd.

Fan-favourites Jason Plato and Vicki Butler-Henderson will be joined by Rory Reid, ex-Top Gear presenter, and former Formula 1 and Formula E driver Karun Chandhok.

The team will be assisted by EV consumer journalist Grace Webb and engineering ace Jimmy de Ville.

Launched in 2002, the series is produced by all3media’s North One label and has been sold all over the world.

North One CEO Neil Duncanson said: “In the last 18 months the car world has undergone the most seismic change. Our audience wants to know everything about these new electric cars, which are now being produced at an incredible rate. They also want to know about cars powered by all kinds of alternative energies and we’ll show them.”

‘It’s not a worthy polemic, it’s still going to be a high-paced, entertaining hour of fun, speed, driving skill and take-out information. Everything you need to know about the cars and how to keep them on the road.’

Simon Downing, Discovery’s SVP Marketing and Head of Factual & Docs, said: “North One’s Fifth Gear Recharged has all the fizzing energy, expertise and speed of its predecessor, but this new incarnation reflects a social and consumer transformation which is only set to accelerate.”

All3media International CEO Louise Pedersen said: “Fifth Gear has had huge success internationally and is very popular with global broadcasters. This fresh new electric iteration of the show feels timely, fresh and innovative and we are confident that our buyers will respond extremely positively.”