Film4 announces Sci-Fi July season on Film4 and All 4

Channel 4 is bringing film fans more than 50 Sci-Fi titles this month across its Film4 channel and All 4 streaming service.

The broadcaster’s Sci-Fi July season launches on Film4 on Friday 1st July with Alita: Battle Angel from director Robert Rodriguez and screenwriter James Cameron.

Meanwhile the All 4 Sci-Fi July collection lands at the same time with a batch of titles including Attack the Block, Scanners, Re-Animator, Sea Fever, Time Bandits, Flight of the Navigator and Cypher.

Also available through the month are James Gray’s critically acclaimed Ad Astra, Ang Lee’s Gemini Man; Lucy in the Sky, Underwater, and Terminator Dark Fate.