Film4 classics Bhaji on the Beach and Trainspotting are heading back to cinemas this Summer

Film4 has partnered with distributors Park Circus to offer cinemas across the country a programme of six classic Film4 titles to help encourage audiences back this summer.

The line-up – which consists of Trainspotting, Brassed Off, My Beautiful Launderette, Bhaji on the Beach, Local Hero and Sexy Beast – will be available in Picturehouse, Everyman, Odeon, Vue and Showcase cinemas.

Channel 4 says the initiative demonstrates its commitment to supporting the UK’s broader creative sector. An ad campaign supporting the programme will be screened across the broadcaster’s portfolio of channels and on digital outlets.

Director of Film4 Daniel Battsek commented: “Film4 have a long history of producing films for theatrical exhibition.

“We felt we should do something to help the sector’s recovery from the pandemic and remind audiences that cinemas remain the best places to experience movies.”

Mark Hirzberger-Taylor, CEO of Park Circus added: “We’re incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with Film4, and are delighted to be collaborating with them on this special programme this summer, comprising six of their very best classic films, back on the big screen for audiences to enjoy.”